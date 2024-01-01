https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086321Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSaint Zenobius Resuscitating a Dead Child by Benozzo Gozzoli (Benozzo di Lese di Sandro)Original public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9086321View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 1040 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3032 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 3465 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadSaint Zenobius Resuscitating a Dead Child by Benozzo Gozzoli (Benozzo di Lese di Sandro)More