rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086324
Saint Michael the Archangel by Ignacio de Ries (Spanish, 1616&ndash;after 1665)
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Saint Michael the Archangel by Ignacio de Ries (Spanish, 1616–after 1665)

Original public domain image from The MET

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9086324

View CC0 License

Saint Michael the Archangel by Ignacio de Ries (Spanish, 1616–after 1665)

More