https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086324Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSaint Michael the Archangel by Ignacio de Ries (Spanish, 1616–after 1665)Original public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9086324View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 816 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2379 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2719 x 4000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadSaint Michael the Archangel by Ignacio de Ries (Spanish, 1616–after 1665)More