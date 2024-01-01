rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086373
President Richard M. Nixon Welcomes the Apollo 11 Astronauts Aboard Recovery Ship USS Hornet
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

President Richard M. Nixon Welcomes the Apollo 11 Astronauts Aboard Recovery Ship USS Hornet

Original public domain image from The MET

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9086373

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

President Richard M. Nixon Welcomes the Apollo 11 Astronauts Aboard Recovery Ship USS Hornet

More