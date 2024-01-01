https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086378Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMadonna and Child with the Donor, Pietro de' Lardi, Presented by Saint Nicholas Original public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9086378View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1143 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3334 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3499 x 3673 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadMadonna and Child with the Donor, Pietro de' Lardi, Presented by Saint Nicholas More