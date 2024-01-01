rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086400
Study of Arms for "The Cadence of Autumn" by Evelyn De Morgan (British, London 1855&ndash;1919 London)
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Study of Arms for "The Cadence of Autumn" by Evelyn De Morgan (British, London 1855–1919 London)

Original public domain image from The MET

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9086400

View CC0 License

Study of Arms for "The Cadence of Autumn" by Evelyn De Morgan (British, London 1855–1919 London)

More