rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086434
Ceiling painting from the palace of Amenhotep III
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Ceiling painting from the palace of Amenhotep III

Original public domain image from The MET

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9086434

View CC0 License

Ceiling painting from the palace of Amenhotep III

More