The Black Cat, for Edgar Allan Poe's “Selected Tales of Mystery,” 1909 by John Byam Liston Shaw (British, Ferndale, Madras, India, 1872–1919 London)

Original public domain image from The MET

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
9086442

View CC0 License

