https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
On the Way to the Station, from the Snapshots from "Puck" series (N128) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Honest Long Cut Tobacco

Original public domain image from The MET

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
9086482

View CC0 License

