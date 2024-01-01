rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086507
Cynthia Cenone butterfly card from the Butterflies and Moths of America series
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Cynthia Cenone butterfly card from the Butterflies and Moths of America series

Original public domain image from The MET

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9086507

View CC0 License

Cynthia Cenone butterfly card from the Butterflies and Moths of America series

More