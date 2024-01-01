rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086571
Leith Hill from Broadmoor, Surrey by Edmund George Warren (British, London 1834&ndash;1909 Edmonton)
Leith Hill from Broadmoor, Surrey by Edmund George Warren (British, London 1834–1909 Edmonton)

Original public domain image from The MET

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
9086571

View CC0 License

