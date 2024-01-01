https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086571Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLeith Hill from Broadmoor, Surrey by Edmund George Warren (British, London 1834–1909 Edmonton)Original public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9086571View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 867 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2529 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 2890 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadLeith Hill from Broadmoor, Surrey by Edmund George Warren (British, London 1834–1909 Edmonton)More