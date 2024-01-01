https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086576Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFragment of a Floor Mosaic with a Personification of Ktisis, ByzantineOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9086576View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 1059 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3090 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3791 x 3347 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadFragment of a Floor Mosaic with a Personification of Ktisis, ByzantineMore