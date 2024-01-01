rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086597
Full Moon: The Left Hand Moon was Photographed June 2nd, 1871. The Right Hand Moon was Photographed Aug. 29, 1871
Original public domain image from The MET

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9086597

View CC0 License

