https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086597Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFull Moon: The Left Hand Moon was Photographed June 2nd, 1871. The Right Hand Moon was Photographed Aug. 29, 1871Original public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9086597View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 596 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1739 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 1987 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadFull Moon: The Left Hand Moon was Photographed June 2nd, 1871. The Right Hand Moon was Photographed Aug. 29, 1871More