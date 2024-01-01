rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086598
Shikishi (square calligraphy paper) Box with Design of Flowers and Praying Mantis, Japan
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Shikishi (square calligraphy paper) Box with Design of Flowers and Praying Mantis, Japan

Original public domain image from The MET

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9086598

View CC0 License

Shikishi (square calligraphy paper) Box with Design of Flowers and Praying Mantis, Japan

More