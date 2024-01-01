https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086604Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextIchikawa Danjūrō VII (1791–1859) in the Role of Konoshita Tokichi from the Scene "Mountain Gate" in the Play Yakko Yakko Edo HanayariOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9086604View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1082 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3157 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3254 x 3608 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadIchikawa Danjūrō VII (1791–1859) in the Role of Konoshita Tokichi from the Scene "Mountain Gate" in the Play Yakko Yakko Edo HanayariMore