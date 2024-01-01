rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086606
Sotoori-hime (early 5th century), One of the Three Gods of PoetryFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 1
Original public domain image from The MET

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9086606

View CC0 License

