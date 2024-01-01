https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086660Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextUnlined Summer Kimono (Hito-e) with Crickets, Grasshoppers, Cricket Cages, and Pampas Grass, JapanOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9086660View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 937 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2732 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2905 x 3722 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadUnlined Summer Kimono (Hito-e) with Crickets, Grasshoppers, Cricket Cages, and Pampas Grass, JapanMore