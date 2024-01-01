https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086703Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLose their Compass, their ships slips between the teeth of a fish unknown in this part of the worldOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9086703View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 715 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2821 x 1681 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadLose their Compass, their ships slips between the teeth of a fish unknown in this part of the worldMore