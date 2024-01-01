rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086742
The Courtesan Hanatsuru of the Higashiōgiya Brothel as the Dragon Princess Otohime, from the series Costume Parade of the Shinmachi Quarter in Osaka (Ōsaka Shinmachi nerimono)

Original public domain image from The MET

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9086742

View CC0 License

