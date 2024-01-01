rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086746
Don Juan and the Commander's Statue (Last Scene of Mozart's Don Giovanni) by Alexandre Evariste Fragonard (French, Grasse…
Don Juan and the Commander's Statue (Last Scene of Mozart's Don Giovanni) by Alexandre Evariste Fragonard (French, Grasse 1780–1850 Paris)

Original public domain image from The MET

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9086746

View CC0 License

