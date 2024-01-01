rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086765
Urashima Taro Going Home on the Back of a Tai Fish, the King of the Sea Seeing Him Off by Totoya Hokkei
Original public domain image from The MET

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9086765

View CC0 License

