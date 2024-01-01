rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086770
Umbrella Pines in the Villa Borghese, Rome by William James Müller (British, Bristol 1812–1845 Bristol)

Original public domain image from The MET

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
9086770

View CC0 License

