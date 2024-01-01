https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086790Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA man riding a mule, his whip raised, another mule loaded with grass alongside, from a group of drawings depicting Peruvian dressOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9086790View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1072 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2982 x 3337 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadA man riding a mule, his whip raised, another mule loaded with grass alongside, from a group of drawings depicting Peruvian dressMore