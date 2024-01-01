rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086803
Illustrated Legends of the Kitano Tenjin Shrine (Kitano Tenjin engi emaki), Japan
Illustrated Legends of the Kitano Tenjin Shrine (Kitano Tenjin engi emaki), Japan

Original public domain image from The MET

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9086803

View CC0 License

