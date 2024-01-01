rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086872
Crowd of People Looking at the Festival Dance at the Front of Futaara Shrine by Kubo Shunman
Original public domain image from The MET

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9086872

View CC0 License

