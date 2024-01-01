rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086926
Card Number 12, Kate Vaughn, from the Actors and Actresses series (N145-2) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Cross Cut Cigarettes issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. (New York and Durham, N.C.)

Original public domain image from The MET

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9086926

View CC0 License

