https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086928Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextOrange, Dried Persimmons, Herring-Roe and Different Nuts; Food Used for the Celebration of the New YearOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9086928View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 920 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2685 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3842 x 2947 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadOrange, Dried Persimmons, Herring-Roe and Different Nuts; Food Used for the Celebration of the New YearMore