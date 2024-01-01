https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086973Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMan and Woman in Court Dress Looking at Young Pines for New Year CeremonyOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9086973View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1014 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2959 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3262 x 3859 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadMan and Woman in Court Dress Looking at Young Pines for New Year CeremonyMore