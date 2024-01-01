rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087030
The highly ornamented second gondola of Francesco Antonio Berka entering Venice, Gods on clouds in the upper section
Original public domain image from The MET

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9087030

View CC0 License

