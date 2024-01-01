rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087049
Still Life with a Vase of Flowers, Melon, Peaches, and Grapes by Charlotte Eustache Sophie de Fuligny Damas, marquise de…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Still Life with a Vase of Flowers, Melon, Peaches, and Grapes by Charlotte Eustache Sophie de Fuligny Damas, marquise de Grollier (French, Paris 1741–1828 Epinay-sur-Seine)

Original public domain image from The MET

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9087049

View CC0 License

Still Life with a Vase of Flowers, Melon, Peaches, and Grapes by Charlotte Eustache Sophie de Fuligny Damas, marquise de Grollier (French, Paris 1741–1828 Epinay-sur-Seine)

More