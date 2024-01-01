rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087054
Roses and Wisteria by Unidentified artist
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Roses and Wisteria by Unidentified artist

Original public domain image from The MET

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9087054

View CC0 License

Roses and Wisteria by Unidentified artist

More