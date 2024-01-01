https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087065Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextIke Bana (Flower Arrangement) in the Ike-no-bo Style by Suzuki HarunobuOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9087065View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 903 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2635 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2906 x 3860 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadIke Bana (Flower Arrangement) in the Ike-no-bo Style by Suzuki HarunobuMore