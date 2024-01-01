https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087120Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextScenes at the University with Images of the Ancient Sages; Debate and Banquet at the Administration Offices, JapanOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 9087120View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 531 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1550 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 1771 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadScenes at the University with Images of the Ancient Sages; Debate and Banquet at the Administration Offices, JapanMore