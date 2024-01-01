rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087122
Landscape with Pavilion and Willows, attributed to Shen Zhou (Chinese, 1427–1509)
Landscape with Pavilion and Willows, attributed to Shen Zhou (Chinese, 1427–1509)

Original public domain image from The MET

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
9087122

View CC0 License

Landscape with Pavilion and Willows, attributed to Shen Zhou (Chinese, 1427–1509)

