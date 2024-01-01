rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087147
Court Lady’s Garment (Kosode) with Swallows and Bells on Blossoming Cherry Tree
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Court Lady’s Garment (Kosode) with Swallows and Bells on Blossoming Cherry Tree

Original public domain image from The MET

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
9087147

View CC0 License

Court Lady’s Garment (Kosode) with Swallows and Bells on Blossoming Cherry Tree

More