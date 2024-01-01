https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087179Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGeisha Walking through the Snow at Night by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)Original public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 9087179View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 799 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2331 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2583 x 3878 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadGeisha Walking through the Snow at Night by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)More