rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087197
Noh Costume (Surihaku) with Water, Water Plants, and Leaves
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Noh Costume (Surihaku) with Water, Water Plants, and Leaves

Original public domain image from The MET

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
9087197

View CC0 License

Noh Costume (Surihaku) with Water, Water Plants, and Leaves

More