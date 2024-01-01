https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087202Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPainted Restoration of the Hathor-Head Frieze in the Tomb of Senenmut by Nina de Garis DaviesOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 9087202View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 1022 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2000 x 1704 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadPainted Restoration of the Hathor-Head Frieze in the Tomb of Senenmut by Nina de Garis DaviesMore