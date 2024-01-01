rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087261
Decorated Doorway to North Chapel, Tomb of Puyemre by Norman de Garis Davies
Original public domain image from The MET

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
9087261

View CC0 License

