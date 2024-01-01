rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087289
Teika&rsquo;s Ten Styles of Japanese Poetry, unidentified artist
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Teika’s Ten Styles of Japanese Poetry, unidentified artist

Original public domain image from The MET

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
9087289

View CC0 License

Teika’s Ten Styles of Japanese Poetry, unidentified artist

More