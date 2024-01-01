rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087336
The Virgin of El Camino with St. Fermín and St. Saturnino by Nicolás Enríquez
Original public domain image from The MET

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
9087336

View CC0 License

