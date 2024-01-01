https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087338Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA Fisherman is Struggling amid the Rocks and Currents of an Inlet of the SeaOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 9087338View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 926 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2702 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2954 x 3827 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadA Fisherman is Struggling amid the Rocks and Currents of an Inlet of the SeaMore