https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
A Section of the Via Sacra, Rome (The Church of Saints Cosmas and Damian) by Christoffer Wilhelm Eckersberg
Original public domain image from The MET

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
9087351

View CC0 License

