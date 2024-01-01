rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087399
One Hundred Flowers, after Yun Shouping (Chinese, 1633&ndash;1690)
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

One Hundred Flowers, after Yun Shouping (Chinese, 1633–1690)

Original public domain image from The MET

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
9087399

View CC0 License

One Hundred Flowers, after Yun Shouping (Chinese, 1633–1690)

More