rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087405
Interior of the Hammam at the Red Fort, Delhi, Furnished According to English Taste, ca. 1830&ndash;40
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Interior of the Hammam at the Red Fort, Delhi, Furnished According to English Taste, ca. 1830–40

Original public domain image from The MET

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
9087405

View CC0 License

Interior of the Hammam at the Red Fort, Delhi, Furnished According to English Taste, ca. 1830–40

More