https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087427Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJulie Le Brun (1780–1819) Looking in a Mirror by Elisabeth Louise Vigée Le BrunOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 9087427View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 974 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2842 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3019 x 3718 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadJulie Le Brun (1780–1819) Looking in a Mirror by Elisabeth Louise Vigée Le BrunMore