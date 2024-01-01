rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087436
"Kogō" and "The Imperial Procession to Ōhara", from The Tale of the Heike (Heike monogatari), Japan
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

"Kogō" and "The Imperial Procession to Ōhara", from The Tale of the Heike (Heike monogatari), Japan

Original public domain image from The MET

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
9087436

View CC0 License

"Kogō" and "The Imperial Procession to Ōhara", from The Tale of the Heike (Heike monogatari), Japan

More