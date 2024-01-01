rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087440
“A Lovely Garland” (Tamakazura), from The Tale of Genji by Tosa Mitsuyoshi

Original public domain image from The MET

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
9087440

View CC0 License

