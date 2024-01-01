rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087462
Icon of the Virgin and Child, Hodegetria variant, Byzantine or Crusader (13th century)
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Icon of the Virgin and Child, Hodegetria variant, Byzantine or Crusader (13th century)

Original public domain image from The MET

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
9087462

View CC0 License

Icon of the Virgin and Child, Hodegetria variant, Byzantine or Crusader (13th century)

More