https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087527Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFamily Scroll of Several Generations by Unidentified artistOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 9087527View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 589 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1718 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3785 x 1858 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadFamily Scroll of Several Generations by Unidentified artistMore