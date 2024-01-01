https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087531Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWoman in Turkish Dress, Seated on a Sofa by Jean Etienne LiotardOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 9087531View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 982 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2864 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2889 x 3531 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadWoman in Turkish Dress, Seated on a Sofa by Jean Etienne LiotardMore